Mickie James on a possible creative backstage role, Diana Hart’s portrait of Owen Hart (photo)

– While speaking to Denise Salcedo, Mickie James was asked if she had ever considered taking on a creative role backstage in a wrestling promotion. She revealed that at this point in her career, she would absolutely love to do that. She pointed out how in the past, it didn’t even seem possible for women to hold such positions. There weren’t many female role models in those roles when she was coming up, only a few idols and mentors she admired from a distance. Yeah, I think now I would say that I would love that. I didn’t—I don’t—you know, we’ve just come to a time and place where I feel like we even thought that that was possible for a female. You know, a lot of times there weren’t a lot of females in those roles. I didn’t have a lot of women to look up to, aside from people that I watched and knew were like my idols or, you know, mentors and stuff.

– Diana Hart, wife of The British Bulldog, created a beautiful portrait of her brother Owen Hart.