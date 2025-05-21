Maria Kanellis on a possible WWE return: “Never say never”

Maria Kanellis remains open to the idea of returning to WWE someday, maintaining a hopeful and flexible mindset about the future. “Never say never. I still chat with people over there.” She expressed her respect for the direction WWE has taken in recent years, praising the company’s evolution both behind the scenes and in its live presentation. “I think that they’ve done an amazing job in the last few years of really, just, making it a more professional show from backstage to what you see and the product is live.” Kanellis noted how impressed her friends within WWE are with how well things are currently run, adding, “A lot of my friends that are over there talk about how well it’s run and so, you know, never say never.”

Beyond just a return, Maria has a clear dream she still hopes to fulfill. “My dream is to manage The Kingdom at a WrestleMania. That’s the only thing that I feel like I just — I didn’t get to do.” She also shared a more personal hope of sharing that moment with her husband, Mike Bennett. “Or to manage my husband at WrestleMania and experience that together.” Although both have appeared at WrestleMania separately, Maria pointed out they’ve never done so as a team. “I’ve had WrestleMania matches and he’s been in a WrestleMania match but we’ve never done it together and I feel like that would be really cool.”

Source: Signed By Superstars