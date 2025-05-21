JBL on Vince McMahon’s approach to paying talent in WWE

JBL recently opened up about Vince McMahon’s approach to paying talent in WWE, offering a mix of blunt criticism and strong praise. Reflecting on his own financial success during his peak run, JBL stated, “My contract, you know, when I was had my best run, I probably made, I think nine to ten times what my downside was, because I never cared about the downside, because, you know, I just believe that you should eat what you kill.” He had immense trust in McMahon’s judgment, saying, “I always thought that if I do well, Vince is going to pay me. He was a great pay guy. I wasn’t worried about it.”

Despite that trust, JBL didn’t shy away from calling out what he saw as the flawed logic behind McMahon’s payout system. When asked if Vince had a formula for determining pay, JBL replied emphatically, “Yes, of course he did. He had a full methodology and it was 100% bulls**’.” He went on to break down the so-called structure: “29%, I remember the number, went to the building, employees, and talent. That number may have been legit. I’m not saying that number is not legit, but how that number got dispersed was absolutely bulls***.”

The real issue, JBL noted, was how much of the final decision came down to Vince’s personal instincts. “It was Vince. Vince would go through, and I’ve talked to guys who’ve done payroll, including [Gerry Brisco], and Vince would come through and go, ‘Nope. Change this to that. Change this to this.'” McMahon’s adjustments were based less on hard numbers and more on his perception of a wrestler’s value: “He would base it on what he thought guys were drawing, what he thought they were worth, the ticket sales he thought they sold, and where they were on the card. It was all feel.”

Even with these criticisms, JBL reinforced just how respected McMahon was when it came to pay: “That was 100% feel. To my knowledge, not many would bitch about paydays. Vince was a great pay guy, the best I ever saw.”

In essence, while JBL was clear in calling McMahon’s payout formula “100% bulls***,” he also expressed deep respect for McMahon’s intuitive approach and reliability, ultimately calling him “the best pay guy” in wrestling—a boss who rewarded effort and success, even if his methods were far from conventional.

Source: Something to Wrestle with John Layfield