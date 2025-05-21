5/21/25 AEW Dynamite Recap

Location: Albuquerque, New Mexico

Venue: Rio Rancho Events Center

Commentary Team: Excalibur, Ian Riccaboni, and Taz

—

Schiavone is in the ring, and he introduces Adam Page and Will Ospreay. Ospreay says they don’t need security because he isn’t going to get physical. Ospreay asks Page if he still drinks, and then gets a couple of beers in the ring. Page doesn’t want to drink with Ospreay, and Ospreay says he is ready to fight Page on Sunday at Double or Nothing. Ospreay says he flies in every week, and he wants to show the AEW World Championship around the world. Ospreay says he wants to take the title home and for his son to see him as the AEW World Champion. Ospreay says he knows how much Page wants it, but he wants it a little bit more.

Page says that’s the difference between them: Ospreay wants it bad, and he knows that feeling. Page says there is no honor better than being the AEW World Champion, and it could be a professional accomplishment for Ospreay. Page says it is personal for him and he needs the opportunity. Page says he has wasted two years of his life, and the worst part was the feeling that his son was disappointed in him. Page says he needs the title for his family and himself so that he can see there is a light at the end of the tunnel, and so he can prove to Ospreay that he was wrong when he said it was too little, too late for him.

Ospreay asks Page if he is going to wrap a chair around his skull or beat him bad enough that he has to retire like he did to Christopher Daniels. Ospreay says he has been there and has come back, and he will show up and do his best on Sunday. Ospreay says he has lost a lot before, but he hasn’t used a referee to his advantage or whined to his boss. Ospreay says for everything he has lost, he has gained the fans’ respect and trust. Page asks Ospreay if he thinks that’s enought to face Jon Moxley, and Ospreay says he doesn’t know because he has lost to Moxley twice. Ospreay says Page has beaten Moxley, so if he beats him then he knows he can finally beat Moxley. Ospreay says kids don’t look up to Page anymore and the boys in the back don’t respect him anymore, and then says his best has beaten some of the best guys in AEW and he is going to do the same to Page on Sunday.

Ospreay says they both know it will take more than one person to get the belt back from Moxley, so if Page wins he will have his back. Ospreay says he hopes Page will have his back if he wins. Ospreay goes back for the beer and says he is calling Page out for a shootout in the desert. Ospreay pours his beer over his face, and then Page drinks his and they stare down. They both walk up the ramp together, stare down the Owen Hart Cup trophy, and then stare down again before walking to the back.

—

Moxley appears on the screen with Marina Shafir. They walk into the arena and Moxley says tensions are rising and the spoils will go to those who embrace the anarchy. Moxley and Shafir make their way to the ring.

—

Match 1 – Allstar Trios Tag Team Match

Jon Moxley and The Young Bucks (Matthew Jackson and Nicholas Jackson) (w/Marina Shafir) vs. Swerve Strickland and The Opps (Powerhouse Hobbs and Samoa Joe) (w/Prince Nana)

Joe and Moxley start the match, and Joe delivers forearm shots and a headbutt. Moxley comes back with a throat punch, but Joe delivers a rolling elbow. Hobbs and Nicholas tag in, and Hobbs drops him with a shoulder tackle. Matthew kicks Hobbs in the face, and then Bucks double team Hobbs before Strickland tags in. Strickland delivers a back-breaker to Nicholas and takes him to the corner. Matthew gets involved, but Strickland kicks him in the face and drops Nicholas with a suplex. Moxley and Matthew get into the ring and attack Strickland before knocking Joe and Hobbs to the floor. The Bucks dive to the outside, but Strickland dodges. Moxley runs the ropes, but Hobbs blocks him. Moxley sends Hobbs to the floor and dives onto him, and then the Bucks kick Joe in the face. Strickland comes back with a flatliner to Nicholas, and then flips onto him on the outside. Joe sends Moxley and the Bucks into the barricade with a dive through the ropes as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Moxley delivers right hands to Hobbs in the corner. Moxley takes out Hobbs’s knee and stomps him on the mat. Nicholas tags in and delivers a kick and a chop to Hobbs’s back. Hobbs comes right back and slams Nicholas down after catching him on a cross-body. Strickland tags in and takes both Bucks down with shots and neck-breakers. Strickland slams Nicholas down after blocking a hurricanrana, and then Strickland delivers a back-breaker on the outside. Strickland dodges Moxley, but Matthew delivers a superkick to him. Back in the ring, the Bucks double-team Strickland and Matthew goes for the cover, but Strickland kicks out at two. Nicholas tags in and goes for a senton, but Strickland gets his knees up. Moxley knocks Joe and Hobbs to the floor and Strickland takes him down with a back-body drop. Strickland sends the Bucks to the apron, but they triple-team him with Moxley. Moxley slams Strickland down, and then Matthew drops Joe and Hobbs with a cross-body to the floor. The Bucks deliver Risky Business to Strickland and Nicholas goes for the cover, but Strickland kicks out at two. The Bucks continue the double team as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Moxley is in control and delivers a piledriver to Strickland. Moxley goes for the cover, but Hobbs and Joe break it up. Moxley applies a submission, but Strickland gets free and Joe and Hobbs get into the ring to help him out. Joe slams Matthew down, and then Hobbs connects with a splash. Strickland goes for the cover, but Moxley and Nicholas break it up. The Bucks drop Hobbs with a double DDT, and then Joe comes in and runs over the Bucks after they deliver superkicks. Moxley drops Joe with the Paradigm Shift, Strickland drops Moxley with the Swerve Stomp, and then Strickland drives the Bucks down with a double Swerve Stomp to the floor. Strickland gets Matthew back into the ring and tags in Hobbs, but Moxley kicks him in the midsection. Hobbs comes back with a spinebuster to all three guys and tags Strickland back in. Moxley throws Hobbs into Strickland and slams him with a cutter. Joe sends Moxley to the floor, and then the Bucks double superkick Joe. The Bucks go for a EVP Trigger on Strickland, but Strickland dodges and Strickland rolls Matthew up for the pinfall as Joe locks Nicholas in the Coquina Clutch.

Winners: Swerve Strickland and The Opps

-After the match, Claudio Castagnoli and Wheelr Yuta come to the ring and attack Joe, Hobbs, and Strickland with Moxley and the Bucks. Katsuyori Shibata returns and beats Yuta down in the corner, and then delivers shots to Castagnoli. Shafir delivers a low blow to Shibata, but Willow Nightingale rushes the ring and drops Shafir with the Pounce. They brawl to the floor, and then Kenny Omega rushes the ring. Omega drops Yut and Castagnoli with snap-dragons, and then does the same to Matthew. Omega delivers the V Trigger to Matthew and goes for the One Winged Angel, but Strickland tells him to hold on. Strickland and Joe set up a table on the floor, and Omega goes for the One Winged Angel, but Castagnoli saves Matthew. The Death Riders and the Bucks escape through the crowd, but Joe says they could wait until this weekend, but they are coming after them tonight whether they like it or not.

—

Alicia Atout is backstage with the Hurt Syndicate. She asks them about MJF officially joining them tonight and MVP says they could ask MJF how excited he is. MJF walks in, and MVP tells the lawyers to work everything out with MJF and Smart Mark Sterling as they go get some food. MJF shakes the lawyer’s hand and then asks Sterling for hand sanitizer.

—

The Hurt Syndicate make their way to the ring, and they are joined by their lawyer and Sterling. MVP says they are here tonight to get their fourth member, and then he introduces MJF. MJF says he would boo as well if he was from Albuquerque, and then says his mom once told him the best day of his life would be when he married the love of his life. MJF says she obviously never joined the Hurt Syndicate, and then MVP tells the crowd to show some respect to MJF. MJF and MVP insult Albuquerque and New Mexico, and then MJF tells Sterling to explain all the legalese. Sterling says to make it official, they will have MJF sign first, and then MVP and the Syndicate will sign after. MJF signs, followed by MVP. Shelton Benjamin asks their lawyer, who shakes his head yes, and then Benjamin signs. Bobby Lashley thinks it over and talks to Benjamin. Lashley finally signs and MJF tells him that he loves him. MJF says this is the greatest moment of his life, but they are interrupted by the Sons of Texas.

MJF calls them stupid and says they have no right interrupting them. Dustin Rhodes tells MJF to shut up and says all he does is talk. Rhodes says MJF barely wrestles and he says he hates his guts. Rhodes says he respects MVP and tells him to watch MJF as the snake in the grass he is. Rhodes says he and Sammy Guevara are undefeated as a team and have earned their title match on Sunday. Rhodes dares them to hurt him, and then MVP tells him to be careful what he wishes for. Rhodes says there is nothing they can do to them that hasn’t already been done and says if he were a better man, he would bet on the working guys who have been there since day one.

—

Renee Paquette is backstage with the AEW Continental Champion, Kazuchika Okada. Okada says Mike Bailey doesn’t call him out, he calls Bailey out. Okada says Bailey will find out why he is the Continental Champion at Double or Nothing.

—

Match 2 – Singles Match

Anthony Bowens (w/Billy Gunn) vs. Ricochet

Bowens delivers right hands into the corner, and the applies a side-headlock. Bowens clotheslines Ricochet to the floor, but Ricochet gets in Gunn’s face. They argue, and then Bowens delivers a shot to Ricochet before throwing him into the barricade. Bowens and Gunn scissor, and then Gunn gets Ricochet back into the ring. Bowens delivers an enzuigiri and tries to suplex him back into the ring. Ricochet blocks and brings Bowens to the apron. Ricochet shoves Bowens into the ring post and slams him down onto the apron as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Ricochet delivers a few shots in the ring. Bowens comes back with a few quick kicks and follows with the Famouser. Bowens slams Ricochet down and goes for the cover, but Ricochet kicks out at two. They exchange shots, and then Ricochet connects with kicks and knee strikes before Bowens comes back with more shots of his own. Bowens drops Ricochet with a thrust kick and goes for the cover, but Ricochet kicks out at two. Ricochet comes back with a knee strike and follows with a spinning kick. Ricochet goes for the Spirit Gun, but Bowens dodges and delivers the Arrival. Bowens deliver the Mollywop, but Ricochet falls to the floor. Gunn tries to go after Ricochet to get him back into the ring, but the referee stops him and Ricochet jabs Bowens with the scissors. Ricochet delivers the Spirit Gun and gets the pin fall.

Winner: Ricochet

-After the match, Ricochet walks up the ramp, but Mark Briscoe walks out with a stretcher. Briscoe rams the stretcher into Ricochet and puts him on top of it. Briscoe delivers shots to Ricochet and goes up top. Ricochet rolls off the stretcher and escapes backstage as Briscoe looks on.

—

FTR and Stokely Hathaway are backstage. Hathaway says he got the contract for their tag match at Double or Nothing in his email, and they could sign it through email, but they want to look Daniel Garcia and Nigel McGuinness in the eyes before they sign it. Hathaway says they can even bring along Matt Menard, and everyone will have the privilege of watching McGuinness sign the last contract he will ever sign on tomorrow night’s Collision.

—

Renee is in the ring, and she introduces Jamie Hayter and Mercedes Mone. Renee says Hayter has won the AEW Women’s World Championship, whereas Mone has not, but it feels like Hayter is the underdog in this match. Hayter says if she is the underdog, then so be it. Hayter says she has fought to get back to where she is. Hayter says she is a fighter and this means more to her than it does to Mone. Hayter says this is about not being forgotten, and as always her back is against the wall. Hayter says she will lace up her boots and hit hard, because that’s who she is.

Renee asks Mone if she is afraid that Hayter could be the first women to beat her in singles action in AEW. Mone says Hayter doesn’t have her figured out. Mone says she is a revolution and the Beyonce of women’s wrestling. Mone says she is not looking past Hayter, she is looking through her. Mone says she is going to win, and then head to All In Texas to become the AEW Women’s World Champion. Mone says she is the greatest AEW TBS Champion of all time because of her hard work and dedication. Mone says this is about leaving her legacy and Double or Nothing will be where Hayter’s chapter finally ends.

Hayter asks if something is different about Mone tonight. Hayter says something is missing, and then says Mone lost the NJPW Strong Women’s Championship and she thinks Mone’s destiny is to lose everything. Mone attacks Hayter and beats her down with right hands, but Hayter blocks another shot and drops Mone with the Hayterade. The AEW Women’s World Champion, Toni Storm, who is joined by Luther, makes her way to the commentary table as Hayter looks on.

—

Match 3 – Singles Match

Julia Hart vs. Mina Shirakawa

They lock up and Hart applies a side-headlock. Shirakawa sends her off the ropes, but Hart delivers a knee to the midsection and goes into a wrist-lock. Hart walks the ropes and delivers Old School. Hart goes for a sliding lariat, but Shirakawa ducks and delivers a chop. Shirakawa walks the ropes and drops Hart with a knee drop. Shirakawa delivers a forearm strike and follows with a dropkick to Hart’s knee. Hart kicks Shirakawa away and runs the ropes, but Shirakawa trips her up and turns her attention to Storm. Hart attacks Shirakawa from behind and slams her into the ring apron. Hart delivers a few shots and gets Shirakawa back into the ring as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Shirakawa is in control and takes Hart down in the ring. Hart comes back with an up kick, but Shirakawa charges. Hart dodges and applies a Tarantula submission in the ropes. Shirakawa comes back with a spinning back fist and goes for a crucifix bomb from the top rope. Shirakawa doesn’t get all of it, but still gets a two count. Hart comes back with a back-heel trip and kicks Shirakawa in the midsection. Hart goes for a moonsault, but Shirakawa dodges and delivers a dropkick to Hart’s knee. Shirakawa goes for an Figure Four, but Hart counters with a roll-up for a two count. Shirakawa delivers a back elbow and follows with another spinning back fist. Shirakawa goes for the Glamourous Driver, but Hart rolls through and gets a two count. Shirakawa comes right back with a roll-up of her own and gets the pin fall.

Winner: Mina Shirakawa

-After the match, Hart attacks Shirakawa, but Shirakawa takes her down and locks in the Figure Four. Skyle Blue comes to the ring and attacks Shirakawa. Storm gets into the ring and makes the save with a suplex to Blue. Storm and Shirakawa double-team Hart and stare each other down as Shirakawa holds the AEW Women’s World title in the air. They have a tug-of-war over the title, and then Shirakawa takes out Storm’s knee. Shirakawa locks in the Figure Four around the ring post before they are finally pulled apart.

—

Renee interviews the Bucks outside and Matthew says nothing has happened after what Joe said earlier. They go to leave, but Joe and Hobbs attack them and then everyone else comes in. A massive brawl ensues with all of the Anarchy in the Arena participants as the show comes to a close.