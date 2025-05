WWE’s European tour a financial success

WWE’s European tour and U.S. return proved to be a financial windfall for the company, grossing more than $13 million across six events, according to industry trade publication Pollstar via POST Wrestling.

• March 22 – SSE Arena in Belfast, Northern Ireland: 8,322 tickets sold, $1,004,096 live gate

• March 23 – Motorpoint Arena in Nottingham, England: 8,211 tickets sold, $994,672 live gate

• March 24 – OVO Hydro in Glasgow, Scotland (Friday Night SmackDown): 10,342 tickets sold, $2,625,989 live gate

• March 28 – O2 Arena in London (Friday Night SmackDown): 12,557 tickets sold, $2,800,305 live gate

• March 31 – O2 Arena in London (WWE Raw): 14,816 tickets sold, $3,580,007 live gate

The tour wrapped up with a massive SmackDown event at the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois, on April 4, drawing 15,364 fans and a live gate of $2,293,705.