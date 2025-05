– PWInsider reports there’s been talk internally that WWE is lining things up to finally launch ‘NXT Europe’ later this year.

– Announced for tonight’s WWE NXT:

• Trick Williams raps

• Kale Dixon & Uriah Connors vs OTM

• Ashsnte Adonis vs Je Von Evans vs Super Sean Legacy

• Kelani Jordan vs Zaria

• Josh Briggs vs Shawn Spears

• Joe Hendry concert

– Happy 37th Birthday to Kayden Carter.

– Kairi Sane is back: