WWE files for a new trademark, a fitting Bray Wyatt tribute (photos)

May 20, 2025 - by Steve Gerweck

Photo Credit: @bakingjason

– WWE has filed to trademark:

The Secret Hervice

Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered live and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; fan club services, namely, organizing sporting events in the field of wrestling for wrestling fan club members; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fan club members; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely blogs, in the field of sports entertainment

Bray Wyatt’s son wanted to dress like him for his birthday wish. His mask maker ran to make it happen.

Jason Baker revealed he dropped everything to create special Fiend gear for Knash Rotunda, the son of Windham Rotunda (Bray Wyatt), who’s birthday wish was to dress up like his dad.

