WWE files for a new trademark, a fitting Bray Wyatt tribute (photos)

– WWE has filed to trademark:

The Secret Hervice

– Bray Wyatt’s son wanted to dress like him for his birthday wish. His mask maker ran to make it happen.

Jason Baker revealed he dropped everything to create special Fiend gear for Knash Rotunda, the son of Windham Rotunda (Bray Wyatt), who’s birthday wish was to dress up like his dad.

I had the honor of doing something that is so close to my heart that I’m still fighting back tears while writing this. I got a call from Jojo wanting to fulfill Knash’s birthday wish, which was to dress up like his dad @Windham6 for his birthday party. Needless to say,… pic.twitter.com/3kxFBE6qE4 — Jason Baker (@bakingjason) May 20, 2025