Viewership for AEW Collision, Perez comments after Raw, plus Trish Stratus and Elektra Lopez notes

May 20, 2025 - by Steve Gerweck

Roxanne Perez via X after qualifying for Money in the Bank:

– The abruptly cut edition of AEW Collision on Saturday averaged 398,000 viewers.

Trish Stratus via X:

– Just announced:

Post Category: News     Tags: , , ,

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Lola Vice

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal