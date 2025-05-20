Viewership for AEW Collision, Perez comments after Raw, plus Trish Stratus and Elektra Lopez notes
– Roxanne Perez via X after qualifying for Money in the Bank:
R☆X IN THE BANK pic.twitter.com/iEFlSYIDDZ
— roxanne (@roxanne_wwe) May 20, 2025
– The abruptly cut edition of AEW Collision on Saturday averaged 398,000 viewers.
– Trish Stratus via X:
The #Trish25 tour is heading west! First stop is Arizona Collector’s Expo in Phoenix, AZ on Saturday May 31 for ONE DAY ONLY before we head to Cali for Sunday June 1 (more on that later).
Can’t wait to see you!! pic.twitter.com/hJS9l4y679
— Trish Stratus (@trishstratuscom) May 20, 2025
– Just announced:
One of the hottest free agents in wrestling, Karissa Rivera (aka Elektra Lopez) will make her HOG debut Saturday, June 7th, at Mike Santana’s #PuertoRicanWeekend !!! @elektralopezwwe
️ TICKETS AVAILABLE NOW ⬇️https://t.co/HFFuLvN7VQ pic.twitter.com/gpk6B9FUM0
— House Of Glory Wrestling (@HOGwrestling) May 19, 2025