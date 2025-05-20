Update on the location on next week’s NXT taping, additional Battleground matches announced

– As previously reported, the upcoming

NXT taping in Tampa that was scheduled for next week has been cancelled.

Update: The May 27th NXT is official for the Performance Center, reports Dave Meltzer.

– Ricky Saints vs. Ethan Page for the NXT North American Title has been announced for next week’s NXT.

We've NEVER seen @avawwe_ this mad! @starkmanjones and @OfficialEGO can't stop going after each other, so to keep them quiet they now have a North American Title Match NEXT WEEK! #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/xMRqgY2Yr3 — WWE (@WWE) May 21, 2025

– Matches announced tonight for Sunday’s Battleground…

* Sol Ruca vs. Kelani Jordan for the NXT Women’s North American Title

* Josh Briggs, Hank Walker, & Tank Ledger vs. The Culling