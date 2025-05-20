Update on the location on next week’s NXT taping, additional Battleground matches announced

May 20, 2025 - by Steve Gerweck

– As previously reported, the upcoming
NXT taping in Tampa that was scheduled for next week has been cancelled.

Update: The May 27th NXT is official for the Performance Center, reports Dave Meltzer.

– Ricky Saints vs. Ethan Page for the NXT North American Title has been announced for next week’s NXT.

– Matches announced tonight for Sunday’s Battleground…

* Sol Ruca vs. Kelani Jordan for the NXT Women’s North American Title

* Josh Briggs, Hank Walker, & Tank Ledger vs. The Culling

