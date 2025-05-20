Upcoming NXT taping cancelled, viewership for WWE Raw, remembering Randy Savage, more

– The upcoming WWE NXT taping in Tampa that was scheduled for next week has been cancelled.

– The May 12th edition of Raw earned 2,700,000 viewers.

– Remembering Randy Savage who passed away on this day 14 years ago.

Remembering the Macho Man …14 years ago today we lost Randy Savage (Poffo) at the age of 58. Loved listening to him lay out a match … it was like he was cutting a promo in that deep, raspy voice that has been so often imitated. Oooh yeah! pic.twitter.com/JGtrVzI7Mk — Mike Mooneyham (@ByMikeMooneyham) May 20, 2025

– Matt Cardona booked by Maple Leaf Wrestling:

He's an American icon but he just can't stay away from the Great White North, and now @TheMattCardona is headed to Montreal for #MLPResurrection on July 5! TICKETS ON SALE NOW at https://t.co/hWrQbm3OB5!https://t.co/7rVcJ5zFGx Watch LIVE on @Triller_TV! pic.twitter.com/WWQUgJBsvI — MAPLE LEAF PRO Wrestling (@MapleLeafPW) May 19, 2025