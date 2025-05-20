Upcoming NXT taping cancelled, viewership for WWE Raw, remembering Randy Savage, more

May 20, 2025 - by Steve Gerweck

– The upcoming WWE NXT taping in Tampa that was scheduled for next week has been cancelled.

– The May 12th edition of Raw earned 2,700,000 viewers.

Click here for the 2025 Wrestling TV Viewership grid

– Remembering Randy Savage who passed away on this day 14 years ago.

Matt Cardona booked by Maple Leaf Wrestling:

