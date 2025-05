This year’s All Out PPV event is officially slated for Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada on Saturday, September 20.

TORONTO!

As first reported by @TheTorontoSun, AEW is bringing one of the biggest PPVs of the year, #AEWAllOut, to @ScotiabankArena on Sat, 9/20! Tickets on sale 6/2!

Register for exclusive presale opportunities and early access at https://t.co/JOpc0w4qQB pic.twitter.com/pOjkmNVbSC

— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 20, 2025