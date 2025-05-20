Smackdown earns lowest viewership of the year, KENTA challenges Matt Riddle (video)

– KENTA has challenged Matt Riddle to a match for the MLW World Championship on June 26th in New York City.

– WWE Smackdown on May 16th averaged 1,290,000 viewers; 0.36 P18-49 rating. Lowest total and P18-49 viewership for Smackdown since November 15, 2024.

(Source: Programming Insider)