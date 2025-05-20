NXT Report, 5/20/25

Join us tonight for ongoing results from the latest episode from NXT. Booker T, Vic Joseph and Corey Graves are on the call.

ANNOUNCED CARD:

Joe Hendry in concert.

Trick Williams’ rap performance.

Kelani Jordan vs. ZARIA.

Chase University (Uriah Connors & Kale Dixon) vs. OTM (Bronco Nima & Lucien Price).

Shawn Spears vs. Josh Briggs

Ricky Saints comes to join commentary for the first match of the evening.

Match 1. Ashante “Thee” Adonis vs. Je’Von Evans vs. Sean Legacy

Adonis is tossed from the ring by Legacy, as the match starts off wildly. Evans delivers a springboard hiptoss. After a roll up on Legacy by Evans, he tries a backslide for 2. Ashante is taken down by Sean and then is dropkicked sending the Evans to the floor! Legacy dives on Adonis from the top, hitting with a lariat and takes him down for mounted punches! Evans takes Ashante out with dropkick and sends Legacy to the floor. Je’Von slides out, trips him up, big boot off the apron, slingshot in, off the ropes, suicide dive on both guys and we go to break. Once back, Adonis goes for a superkick, but Adonis interferes. Ashante delivers a discus lariat to Evans. Eventually Ethan Page enters the arena and he and Ricky square off. The outside happenings set up the finish with Legacy lands the final cut on Ashante after he misses a dive on Evans.

Winner by pinfall, Sean Legacy

Page and Saints continue brawling post match. Ava, Stevie Turner, and Robert Stone are backstage, and Ava asks them to go get the brawl under control. Lola Vice and NXT Champion, Stephanie Vaquer have a brief exchange backstage. Steph leaves and Fatal Influence walk up to Lola. This sets up a match with Fallon Henley and Lola. We get a quick glance at what is ahead of Trick Williams and Joe Hendry, when they go at it musically. Jordynne Grace also had a video segment package where she compared herself to the champion.

Match 2. Shawn Spears (with The Culling) VS Josh Briggs

The match is already underway, as we return from a break. Briggs catches Spears, who tries for a crossbody off the ropes, but Spears escapes. Spears delivers a neckbreaker and stomps the hands of Briggs, but this annoys Josh and he slams him. Niko Vance attacks Josh, after Spears was about to be planted on the announce table. Brooks distracts the ref and Izzy Dame kicks Briggs, allowing Spears to get the pin.

Winner by pinfall, Shawn Spears

The beatdown on Briggs continues post match. Hank and Tank make the save.

Kelani Jordan confronts Sol Ruca again backstage. She claims she is ducking her. Zaria stands in front of Jordan and says she beat her once and she will do it again.

Match 3. Chase University (Uriah Connors & Kale Dixon) vs. OTM (Bronco Nima & Lucien Price)

Nima throws Connors into the mat to start the match. Kale Dixon and Lucien Price tag in, and Dixon fires off right hands on Price. He follows it up with a DDT and tags in Connors. Price delivers a back body drop to Connors, then tags in Nima. Dixon rocks Nima with a superkick, and Connors sends him crashing into the mat. Price tags in and sends Connors crashing into Dixon. OTM then double teams on Connors with a double Alabama Slam for the win. This was basically a squash match. Mr. Chase is acting as a manager to his new students.

Winners by pinfall, OTM

Thea Hail, sporting an eyepatch, tried to console Tatum Paxley after losing her closest friends, but Jaida Parker laid out Hail. Ava is furious backstage at Saints and Page. She sets up a title match next week, noting Legacy will also earn a future shot at Saints’ North American title.