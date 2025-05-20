Logan Paul on fans that want him out of WWE, Tyrese Haliburton DLC character to WWE 2K25
– Tyrese Haliburton will be one of three NBA players featured in the upcoming ‘Dunks and Destruction’ DLC pack for WWE 2K25 set to release later this year.
From the court to the ring, @TyHaliburton22 is coming soon to #WWE2K25's Dunk & Destruction Pack! #NBA pic.twitter.com/0cSBRd4u6g
— #WWE2K25 (@WWEgames) May 20, 2025
– Logan Paul addresses fans wanting him to be fired from WWE.
“Some people are mad I didn’t get fired in the last round of WWE releases, they let a lot of people go. Not your boy. They were mad about that. The way I see it, you can’t let go a future world heavyweight champion…. That would just be ridiculous.”