Logan Paul on fans that want him out of WWE, Tyrese Haliburton DLC character to WWE 2K25

– Tyrese Haliburton will be one of three NBA players featured in the upcoming ‘Dunks and Destruction’ DLC pack for WWE 2K25 set to release later this year.

– Logan Paul addresses fans wanting him to be fired from WWE.

“Some people are mad I didn’t get fired in the last round of WWE releases, they let a lot of people go. Not your boy. They were mad about that. The way I see it, you can’t let go a future world heavyweight champion…. That would just be ridiculous.”