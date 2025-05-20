JBL discusses his relationship with Vince McMahon

JBL recently opened up about his relationship with Vince McMahon, shedding light on their personal and professional connection, as well as the last time they spoke. When asked about their most recent interaction, he shared, “It’s been within the year,” indicating that although they don’t speak regularly, there is still occasional contact.

Their communication style was never overly personal or frequent, as JBL explained, “We never really were texting guys, or we never were, you know, phone call guys. He called me if he needed something, and I’d call him if I needed something. He would always answer the phone, and, of course, I always answer for him.” This mutual respect formed the basis of their relationship, driven more by professional necessity than casual conversation, yet underlined by consistent reliability and loyalty.

More profoundly, JBL spoke about how he and many others felt a deep emotional connection to McMahon that went beyond the typical employer-employee bond. “He’s my boss, but was much more than that to me. I felt like a lot of guys did.” He elaborated on this sentiment, highlighting a widespread view among wrestlers: “So many people talk about Vince as if they felt almost like he is an adopted father or older brother. I was the same, and I’m not special in that regard. A lot of guys felt the same way about him.”

Source: Something to Wrestle with John Layfield