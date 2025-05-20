Harley Cameron says Tony Khan is a “wonderful boss”

Harley Cameron praises Tony Khan in a most recent interview.

“Tony is literally the most kind, approachable, wonderful boss. He is someone who makes you feel comfortable with communicating with him. He’s always so enthusiastic. He’s always there watching the matches. Genuinely, he’s always there watching.

Afterwards, he always communicates with us all and thanks us all. He’s a really great guy. If I ever felt like I needed to talk to him, he definitely allows us to know he’s the kind of guy you can talk to. He’s a really great guy. He’s awesome. I think how cool it is to have such a cool boss.”

Source: Lightweights Podcast