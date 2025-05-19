Zoey Stark injured in Raw match, Natalya reacts

Zoey Stark legitimately injured her knee on Raw earlier. The referee stopped the Money in the Bank qualifying match for a short time while doctors and referees helped her to the back.

Michael Cole on commentary mentioned that there was a belief she made have re-injured the knee that she’d previously had surgery on.

In the end, Rhea Ripley pinned Kairi Sane to qualify for Money in the Bank.

How can ANYBODY in their RIGHT FREAKIN' MIND ARGUE with me?!!! You have Punk in the House and you use him in the LAST TWO MINUTES OF THE SHOW?!!! Horrible, Horrible, Horrible BOOKING. If you argue that YOU ARE A @WWE MARK. — Vince Russo (@THEVinceRusso) May 20, 2025

Natalya via X:

I love you @ZoeyStarkWWE and I’m keeping you in my prayers. — Nattie (@NatbyNature) May 20, 2025

ZOEY ❤️ — Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) May 20, 2025