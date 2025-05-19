Zoey Stark injured in Raw match, Natalya reacts

May 19, 2025 - by Steve Gerweck

Zoey Stark legitimately injured her knee on Raw earlier. The referee stopped the Money in the Bank qualifying match for a short time while doctors and referees helped her to the back.

Michael Cole on commentary mentioned that there was a belief she made have re-injured the knee that she’d previously had surgery on.

In the end, Rhea Ripley pinned Kairi Sane to qualify for Money in the Bank.

Natalya via X:

