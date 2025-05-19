Young Bucks compare the differences in working in NJPW and AEW

“The biggest difference for us wrestling for NJPW instead of AEW has to be less obligations. So when we wrestle for them, we only have to focus on being wrestlers. So it’s a lot easier for preparation.

“NJPW has always been most known for its strong style, hard hitting wrestling matches. If you’re a talent and you’re backstage, expect to wrestle that night. AEW could be different. You might be needed for a week, only to do a quick pre-taped promo to progress a story or show a character beat. And in AEW, it’s an all you can eat buffet of different styles, and it’s all condensed into a quick two hour television show with multiple commercial breaks. I guess it’s non-TV vs. TV, which in turn makes the two products feel completely different.”

