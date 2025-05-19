WWE Raw returns live at 8/7c tonight on Netflix from the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, S.C.

On tap for the show this evening are two qualifying matches, both for the Women’s ladder match at WWE Money In The Bank, as advertised is Kairi Sane vs. Zoey Stark vs. Rhea Ripley, as well as Roxanne Perez vs. Natalya vs. Becky Lynch.

Additionally scheduled is AJ Styles & Penta vs. Finn Balor & JD McDonagh, Sheamus vs. Grayson Waller, ‘Main Event’ Jey Uso vs. Bron Breakker, as well as an appearance by Logan Paul.

The following are complete WWE Raw results from Monday, May 19, 2025. The following report was written by Gerweck.net reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired on Netflix from 8-10:30pm EST.

WWE RAW RESULTS 5/19/25

As always, “WWE Then. Now. Forever. Together.” kicks things off. We get an extensive recap package covering the past few weeks, showing the build-up to tonight’s “Main Event” Jey Uso vs. Bron Breakker showdown.

Logan Paul & GUNTHER Kick Things Off

We see some arrival shots of Superstars making their way to the building, as Michael Cole and Pat McAfee welcome us to the show. Inside the arena, the theme for Logan Paul hits. Out he comes to kick things off on this week’s show.

Paul settles in the ring and begins on the microphone. Logan welcomes us to the show. He asks if Greenville likes fact. He says it’s a fact that he’ll beat Jey this Saturday, and he’ll return next Monday on Raw as World Champion. Greenville doesn’t like it, but he doesn’t care.

Logan lists off some Jey Uso facts, but doesn’t want the Yeet. Fans wanna Yeet, and Logan loses his cool. He yells no Yeet. He then gives in and says fine, and tells everyone in the building they only have two brain cells.

He says he won a singles title much faster than Jey, Jey can’t handle the stress of being champion and is overlooking him. He says another fact is he has knocked Jey out three times, and vows to do it again this Saturday and become World Champion.

Before he can continue he is interrupted by former WWE World Heavyweight Champion GUNTHER. “The Ring General” tells Logan that the fans aren’t showing him the level of respect he deserves. He gives Paul praise for becoming a social media mega-star by himself.

Paul says he didn’t realize GUNTHER was this smart. He says he’s happy to help him, then. GUNTHER says Logan Paul as WWE World Heavyweight Champion would be great for business. Paul says again how he’s surprised how smart GUNTHER is. Paul says GUNTHER is practically in the Lo-gang.

GUNTHER then turns the verbal corner, telling Paul he is going to be the one to take out Jey Uso to become the new world champion. He says if Logan beats him on Saturday and takes the title, he’ll take that as disrespect. He says he can ask Pat McAfee what he does to non-wrestlers who disrespect him.

At that point, GUNTHER tells him what he’ll do to him, saying he’ll eat him up, if he takes his chance to be the one to beat Uso for the title. He walks off. Paul starts talking trash as GUNTHER walks off, not realizing Jey Uso is standing behind him.

He turns around and Uso super-kicks Paul. He tells GUNTHER he’ll see him after he deals with Paul this Saturday. “Four letters, one word …uhh-uhh….YEET!” That’s how the eventful opening segment wraps up, as McAfee and Cole are shown on camera for a quick recap.

Roxanne Perez Signs Contract To Join WWE Raw Roster

Highlights are shown of Roxanne Perez and Giulia’s recent match on WWE Raw, and Perez freaking out backstage to Giulia, only for Giulia to tell her “there is no ‘we.'”

After that, a digital exclusive video from earlier today is shown, which features Raw General Manager Adam Pearce meeting with Perez in his office. She officially signs her contract to move from NXT to the Raw roster.

Tyrese Haliburton Later Tonight

On that note, the show heads into a commercial break. When the show returns, highlights are shown of Tyrese Haliburton and Jalen Brunson’s segment from last year on SmackDown.

Cole and McAfee talk on commentary about both men’s teams advancing to the 2025 NBA Eastern Conference Finals over the weekend. Triple H’s tweet about them today is shown, and then a segment featuring Haliburton is announced for later in the show.

Paul Heyman Confronts ‘Main Event’ Jey Uso

Back live, we see ‘Main Event’ Jey Uso walking the halls in the backstage area, when he is stopped by “The Wise Man” himself, Paul Heyman. Heyman says he wants to give Jey some facts rooted in wisdom.

Everyone says he stabbed CM Punk and Roman Reigns in the back. He negotiated tonight’s match to be non-title tonight because Bron Breakker is not interested in his championship.

Jey, Logan Paul or GUNTHER could be the short-term plan, but the long term plan is Seth Rollins. He says this in the same exact fashion Logan did in his opening promo.

“Fact, the long term plan is Seth Rollins. “Fact, Bron Breakker is not interested in his championship,” etc. Heyman’s last fact for Jey is to avoid the coffee. He walks off to end the brief backstage segment.

Penta & AJ Styles vs. Finn Balor & JD McDonagh

Inside the arena, the theme for Penta hits and as fire pyro explodes, the masked fan-favorite Superstar makes his way out for the first match of the evening. His theme dies down and the entrance tune for his opponent plays.

Out comes AJ Styles to a huge crowd reaction from the South Carolina crowd. From there, The Judgment Day duo of Finn Balor and JD McDonagh make their way out, accompanied by Carlito. The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with this one.

AJ and JD kick things off for their respective teams. The two tie-up into the corner. AJ sends JD into the corner, chops him, then runs into JD’s boot in the corner before recovering with a back body drop. JD with a northern lights throw into an armbar.

Headlock, off the ropes, JD avoids the dropkick the first time but not the second. Tag to Penta, big kick to JD’s arm. He calls for a Sacrifice, but Finn comes in and breaks it up. Backbreakers to Finn and JD. Both men end up outside for dives from AJ and Penta.

On that note, the show shifts gears and settles into a mid-match commercial break as the action in this tag-team thriller continues. When the show returns, we learn that during the break, Carlito hit a cheap-shot on Penta and now JD has control.

Finn tags in with a stomp, JD tags back in. Penta gets placed up top, Finn tags in and goes for the mask. Tag to JD, he goes for a back suplex off the middle rope but Penta reverses with a crossbody. Finn blocks the tag to AJ and takes over on Penta.

Vertical suplex gets two on Penta. Finn with a chin-lock. Penta kicks Finn, avoids the cheap-shot and hits a sling blade on Finn. Tag to AJ! Strikes and a clothesline to Finn, then a sliding dropkick. Finn rakes the eyes, but AJ goes for the Calf Crusher.

JD breaks it up with a splash that hits Finn, and gets hit with a flapjack for two. AJ hits the Phenomenon on the floor on JD. Carlito bounces AJ off the steps as the show heads into a second mid-match commercial break as the action resumes back in the ring.

This time when we return, we see AJ fight out of a chin-lock, but ends up in a double clothesline with Finn. Penta and JD tag in, crossbody by Penta. Clotheslines, hurtricanrana by Penta. JD goes for the headstand in the corner but Penta hits the superkick.

Finn taken out on the apron, then a C4 by Penta to JD. Finn up top, misses the double stomp. Penta with some kicks including an enzugiri Sacrifice to Finn, but Finn rolls through the Penta Driver and rolls him up for two. Sling Blade by Finn. Finn runs into a Penta superkick.

Penta up top, but Carlito knocks him off. From there, we see dives from AJ and JD, then Penta hits the Mexican Destroyer on the floor. El Grande Americano arrives and gets involved. He headbutts Penta from behind. Penta gets rolled back in and Finn hits the Coup de Grace for the win.

Winners: Finn Balor & JD McDonagh

Seth Rollins Stops Logan Paul Before He Leaves

Backstage, Logan Paul is on the phone complaining that he wants to go home. Seth Rollins walks up and says Jey Uso will be hurt tonight for sticking his nose into his business. Whether he walks out or leaves on a stretcher tonight, he won’t be 100% on Saturday.

The odds are in Paul’s favor. If he can get past Jey Uso and Gunther, Rollins will be waiting on the other side. Paul will know who to thank if he has the World Heavyweight Championship on his shoulder.

Rollins tells Paul that maybe they run it back from WrestleMania a few years ago, except this time the World Heavyweight Championship will be on the line. Rollins tells Paul to think about it. He walks off as Paul is standing there thinking about it.

Becky Lynch Confronts IYO SKY

Backstage, Cathy Kelly is with IYO SKY and asks her about Money in the Bank and how the winner will be going after her. IYO is ready for anybody, then Becky Lynch walks up and points out that IYO has never beaten her. She’ll have no problem putting down another champion.

Women’s Money In The Bank Qualifying Match

Becky Lynch vs. Roxanne Perez vs. Natalya

The camera follows Lynch as she walks past SKY after their verbal interaction moments ago. Her music hits and “The Man” emerges and begins making her way to the ring for the first of two scheduled Money In The Bank qualifying matches for this evening.

On that note, the show shifts gears and heads into a quick commercial break. When the show returns, we see Roxanne Perez and Natalya have already make their respective ring walks during the break. The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with this one.

Becky Lynch talks to Roxanne Perez about teaming up before turning on her. Perez knocks Lynch out of the ring. Natalya rolls Perez up for a two-count. Perez goes over Natalya and slaps her. Natalya blocks a kick and sweeps her feet. Lynch pulls Natalya out of the ring and sends her into the barricade.

Lynch gets in the ring and stares at Perez. Lynch goes for a Manhandle Slam, but Perez counters into a roll-up for a two-count. Lynch kicks out and goes for a Dis-Arm-Her, but Perez counters into a cross-face attempt. They roll into pinning combinations before Lynch attempts a Dis-Arm-Her again.

Perez rolls through and applies a cross-face. Natalya breaks it up with a basement dropkick. Natalya grabs Lynch and hits a snap suplex. Natalya hits another on Lynch and covers for a one-count. Natalya stands on Lynch’s legs and applies a Mexican Surfboard. Natalya soon kicks Lynch down and sets up for a Sharpshooter.

Lynch fights out and applies a Dis-Arm-Her. Perez runs in and hits Lynch with a hurricanrana DDT. Lynch avoids a cartwheel knee drop from Perez. Natalya goes for a Sharpshooter, but Perez kicks her away. Natalya avoids a Manhandle Slam and attacks Perez.

Natalya spikes Perez onto her tailbone before stepping on her and hitting a running boot. Lynch grabs Natalya, but Natalya does a standing switch. Lynch elbows her, but she has a whip reversed. Lynch gets out of the ring. Perez eventually gets in the ring and knocks Natalya out of the ring.

Perez then takes them both out with a suicide dive. On that note, the show shifts gears and heads into a mid-match commercial break as the action continues. When the show returns, we see Roxanne hitting both her opponents in opposite corners. Becky runs into Natalya.

Roxanne hits a head-scissor gimmick that Natalya clotheslines both on. The double Sharpshooter fails and Roxanne sets them up for a Perfect 10 moonsault for two. Roxanne rolls through the Manhandle Slam and rolls Becky up for two. Becky blocks Pop Rox and hits that Manhandle Slam for two.

Natalya tries to score a quick fall but can’t. Natalya & Becky exchange strikes, then clotheslines on the ropes. Roxanne hits a Pop Rox into a German suplex for two. Shots exchanged between Becky & Roxanne. Roxanne hits the northern lights throw on Becky, then goes up top, Becky blocks and follows her up.

Natalya with the Liger Bomb on Becky for two. Natalya follows Roxanne up top, hits the super-plex for two. Natalya locks in the Sharpshooter on Roxanne. Becky bulldogs Natalya out of it. Discus clothesline from Natalya to Becky, goes for the Sharpshooter on Roxanne again, gets Becky in as well but they’re right next to the ropes.

Becky gets out, Roxanne doesn’t, but manhandle slam to Natalya. Lyra Valkyria pulls Becky out. She bounces Becky off the post, Becky bounces her off the barricade. Becky tries to get back in but Lyra pulls her out. That leads to Pop Rox on Natalya and a three count.

With the victory, Roxanne Perez joins Alexa Bliss as the first two competitors to qualify for the Women’s Money In The Bank ladder match at WWE Money In The Bank 2025.

Winner and QUALIFYING for Money In The Bank: Roxanne Perez

Sami Zayn Approaches Jey Uso In The Locker Room

Jey Uso Is back in the locker room with the World Championship & Sami Zayn. Sami promises to take care of Seth & Bron on Saturday. He has Jey’s back, and they do the handshake.

Kairi Sane is in another locker room shadow kicking. Zoey Stark is taping her wrists in the hall. Rhea Ripley is putting her jacket on.

Adam Pearce Confirms Rusev vs. Akira Tozawa For Next Week

We then shoot backstage where we see Alpha Academy members Akira Tozawa and Maxxine Dupri standing with Raw General Manager Adam Pearce. Pearce asks Tozawa if he’s sure that’s what he wants.

Tozawa says it is. Pearce then reveals that Tozawa asked for a singles match against Rusev. It’s made official for next week’s show. Chad Gable walk up with Ivy Nile and talks trash to Alpha Academy as they’re leaving.

Gable then whines to Adam Pearce about the tag-team title plans. The New Day walk up and joke around with Gable a bit, before Pearce finally tells them to hit the bricks. That wraps up the brief backstage segment.

Sheamus vs. Grayson Waller

Inside the arena, the theme for Sheamus hits and the crowd in Greenville goes absolutely ballistic. They are big Sheamus fans in Greenville. Like, real big. His opponent, Grayson Waller of A-Town Down Under, makes his way out accompanied by Austin Theory.

The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with this one. The crowd is still super into Sheamus. Loud “Let’s go Sheamus!” chants from the onset. Sheamus takes the early offensive lead, beating down Waller with relative ease from the jump.

Waller slaps Sheamus in the face and runs away. Sheamus chases him back into the ring. Waller hooks a side headlock, but Sheamus whips him off and absorbs a shoulder tackle. Waller applies a side headlock and cinches it in. Waller turns Sheamus and retreats.

Sheamus grabs the arm and applies an overhead wristlock. Waller twists out and takes Sheamus down. Sheamus picks the leg and applies a side headlock. Sheamus puts him in the corner. Waller fights back, but Sheamus stops a whip. Sheamus rocks Waller with a slap to the face.

Sheamus connects with an Irish Curse Backbreaker before throwing him across the ring. Sheamus throws Waller again before hitting a clothesline over the top rope. Sheamus grabs Waller outside, but Austin Theory distracts him. Waller knocks Sheamus into the ring post and bounces him off the commentary table.

Waller then clotheslines him down on the floor. On that note, the show shifts gears and heads into a mid-match commercial break as the action continues. The show returns to Waller elbowing Sheamus in the corner, then a chop. Sheamus stops selling as Waller hits more chops, then lands some of his own.

Waller with a modified up and over into double stomp in the corner, he goes outside, rolls in and hits a flatliner for two. Waller walks the middle rope, jumps into a Sheamus knee. Theory may have inadvertently distracted Waller on that one. Powerslam by Sheamus.

Sheamus with a cravate, he raises it over his shoulder and throws Waller across the ring. Fishhook camel clutch by Sheamus, then a forearm knocks him on the apron as they get back up. Waller goes for the 10 Beats of the Ballon, but Sheamus lifts him up and drops him neck first on the top rope in the White Noise position.

That looked painful & awkward. Waller tries to head back to the locker room instead of taking the 10 Beats, but Theory blocks Waller and Sheamus ends up hitting the beats. Brogue Kick gets the three count on Waller for the pinfall victory. The crowd loves it. Oddly, Austin Theory does, too.

Winner: Sheamus

Cathy Kelley Interviews GUNTHER

Backstage, Cathy Kelly asks GUNTHER if his game plan is different heading into his upcoming title shot. Seth Rollins walks up and tells GUNTHER that he liked his title run.

GUNTHER was a pretty good champ, according to Rollins. For a visionary, Seth is short-sighted. He’s not the long game, GUNTHER is the future.

Seth thought he would show GUNTHER some courtesy, but tells him GUNTHER will be treated like everyone else if he becomes champion. He’ll make himself a target. GUNTHER is eagerly awaiting it.

Tyrese Haliburton’s “Massive Announcement”

Once the match wraps up, we move on to what WWE hyped on social media as a “massive announcement” from NBA star Tyrese Haliburton. The Indiana Pacers player then appears via satellite for a taped interview that Cole and McAfee did in the empty Bon Secours Wellness Area earlier today.

Cole and McAfee make a bet on the NBA Eastern Conference Finals, where they’ll dress like each other for an episode of Raw. The two then interview Haliburton, who announces that he will be an official playable character in the new WWE 2K25 video game.

Women’s Money In The Bank Qualifying Match

Rhea Ripley vs. Kairi Sane vs. Zoey Stark

Back inside the arena, Rhea Ripley’s theme hits and the crowd goes absolutely insane. They love “Mami” in Greenville as much, if not more than they did Sheamus earlier in the show.

The women’s wrestling mega-star settles in the ring for the second of two advertised qualifying matches for the WWE Money In The Bank women’s ladder match. The returning Kairi Sane then makes her way out, followed by Zoey Stark.

The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with this one. We see some quick near-falls early. Rhea suplexes Kairi, Zoey with a dropkick to Rhea. Rhea shoulder-blocks Zoey down. Dropkick by Rhea. Kairi jumps on Rhea, Rhea tosses her off then runs into her boot.

Head-scissor from Kairi to Rhea, Kairi gets hit by a missile dropkick from Zoey, but Zoey seems to have injured her knee on the move. The doctors come in to check on Zoey as Cole’s putting this over as a serious deal. It definitely looked rough. As soon as it happens, the show heads into an immediate commercial break.

When the show returns, Cole and McAfee inform the viewing audience at home that Stark has been pulled from the match due to injury, and that this is now a one-on-one qualifier bout for the Women’s Money In The Bank match. We see Rhea dominating Kairi, she catches the Pirate Princess for a fall-away slam for two.

Cole says the fear is that Zoey has re-injured a knee that’s kept her out of action for months in the past. Rhea locks in her reverse Sharpshooter, Kari flips Rhea into the corner, hits her and goes up top. Rhea meets her with a dropkick that looked brutal too.

Rhea goes for Rip-tide, Kairi slips out, sends Rhea into the corner and hits a sliding clothesline. Kairi goes for the Insane Elbow, that meets Rhea’s boot. They exchange shots on the mat. Rhea hits the headbutt, then the Rip-tide gets three.

Winner and QUALIFYING for Money In The Bank: Rhea Ripley

Rusev’s Message To Akira Tozawa

Next week it will be Akira Tozawa vs Rusev. Rusev has some words for Tozawa in a new vignette that airs now. He admires his courage, but Tozawa needs to be fixed. Who is Tozawa to challenge the son of thunder?

Tozawa’s ego might get him cheered, but his arrogance will get him slaughtered. After Rusev taps Tozawa, he will forgive his stupidity and forget his existence. That’s how the package wraps up.

Roxanne Perez Joining The Judgment Day?

We see Bron Breakker and Paul Heyman walking the halls, ready for battle in the final match of the evening. Also shown in his ring gear walking the halls is WWE World Heavyweight Champion “Main Event” Jey Uso.

But first, backstage, Finn Balor arrives in The Judgment Day clubhouse with Roxanne Perez. She’s not officially a new member of the group, but has been recruited by Balor to have Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez’s backs.

Finn says that Liv Morgan will appreciate it. Roxanne says she appreciates what they’ve done on Raw, and got them some presents. She presents Dominik Mysterio with a box of chicken tenders, and Carlito with a bag of apples. Raquel says Liv will hear about this.

“Main Event” Jey Uso vs. Bron Breakker

It’s main event time!

WWE World Heavyweight Champion “Main Event” Jey Uso is in the concourse with the fans. He is fired up. Uso makes his entrance to a big reception from the crowd as always. The crowd is in a YEET-frenzy, as you would imagine. Bron Breakker makes his ring walk with “The Wise Man” Paul Heyman.

The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with this non-title main event. Uso punches away at Breakker. Breakker knees him and shoulders him in the midsection in the corner. Breakker quickly gets in the referee’s face. Uso slingshots over Breakker and uppercuts him.

Uso then follows up by hitting a clothesline that sends Breakker over the top rope. Uso gets fired up and hits the ropes for a big diving plancha. On that note, the show shifts gears and settles into a mid-match commercial break as the action continues.

When the show returns, we see the match still in progress. Bron with a headlock on Jey, off the ropes leads to a fast Breakkerline. Bron mounts Jey and punches away over by the ropes. Jey goes up to the middle rope, Bron catches and slams for two.

Bron tosses Jey over his head. Bron calls Jey a bum, which leads to some punches. Jey sends Bron down to the corner, hits an enziguri. Butt smash in the corner gets two for Jey. RVD spin kick sends Bron outside, Jey tries the dive, Bron catches him and throws him around ringside.

Bron has Jey on the announce desk, he jumps onto him and ends up sliding over the table to the floor. On that note, the show shifts gears and settles into yet another mid-match commercial break as our entertaining main event of the evening continues in the Bon Secours Wellness Arena.

When the show returns, we see things work their way to the finish, which sees Seth Rollins hit the ringside area and get involved. As he and Breakker begin a two-on-one beat down of Jey Uso, the theme for Sami Zayn hits and out he comes to help.

Things still don’t go his way, as Breakker and Rollins manage to gain the upper-hand even still. That is, until the familiar sounds of Cult of Personality by Living Colour plays and the crowd goes bonkers as CM Punk emerges and makes his way down to the crowd singing his song.

He helps run off Rollins and Breakker. As the camera pans back to Jey Uso in the ring, he turns around and out of nowhere, is knocked out cold by Logan Paul, who no one saw coming. Paul smiles and takes in the atmosphere as Uso is left laying.

That’s how the final Raw before their showdown for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship at this coming weekend’s WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event special event wraps up. On that note, this week’s show goes off the air. Thanks for joining us!

Winner via DQ: “Main Event” Jey Uso