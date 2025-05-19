WWE Raw Matches For Next Week (5/26/2025)

The lineup for next week’s WWE Raw show is already starting to take shape.

On this week’s WWE Raw show on May 19, matches were announced for next Monday night’s show on May 26.

Featured below is the advertised lineup for the 5/26 episode of WWE Raw on Netflix:

* Rusev vs. Akira Tozawa

* The New Day (c) vs. The War Raiders vs. The Creed Brothers (WWE Tag-Team Titles)

* Money In The Bank Qualifying Match #1 (Participants not yet announced)

* Money In The Bank Qualifying Match #2 (Participants not yet announced)

Join us here every Monday night for live WWE Raw results.