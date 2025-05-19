WWE News and Notes

– Karrion Kross beat Tyler Bate on this week’s WWae Main Event.

– R-Truth has updated his profile picture:

– Former WWE star Bishop Dyer aka Baron Corbin said the following in regards to something that Frustrate him about the AEW product…

“What frustrates me sometimes with AEW [is] you got Bobby [Lashley], Shelton [Benjamin], and MVP, and they look like a million bucks standing in the middle of the ring. They got fancy suits on, they look good, they have sunglasses. But then the other two guys come out, to cut a promo against them, to potentially face them for the tag titles, and they look like s***, tank tops, doesn’t look like you got a haircut or shaved. I think there’s some guys there that have to stop being so casual about their appearance on that show.”

(Source: Busted Open Radio)

– WWE confirms three new NXT recruits

* Shady Elnahas (27, Judo, Canada – born in Egypt)

* Francois Prinsloo (23, Discus, South Africa – born in Kenya)

* Aaron Fara (27, Judo, Austria)