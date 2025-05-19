WWE hall of famer would like to see Logan Paul win MITB, WWE LFG season two details

– Mark Henry says he’d love to see Logan Paul win Money in the Bank.

Speaking on Busted Open Radio, the WWE Hall of Famer praised Logan’s impact and athleticism, saying he’s brought a new level of excitement to WWE and would make for a must-see Mr. Money in the Bank.

Henry added that Logan’s unpredictability and mainstream appeal could take the briefcase to new heights, making every cash-in tease a headline moment.

– Season two of WWE LFG premieres Sunday, June 22 at 10 PM ET/PT, featuring 16 new and returning contenders competing for a shot at their dream. The competition will be guided by WWE Legends, including coaches The Undertaker, Booker T, Michelle McCool, and Bubba Ray Dudley, promising even more intensity and star power this season.

Source: A&E