WWE files for a new trademark, JBL comments on the “Russo theory”

– Wwe Hall of Famer John “Bradshaw” Layfield vehemently dismissed recent online speculation, reportedly stemming from a “Russo theory,” that WWE and Triple H are deliberately “burying” Cody Rhodes by keeping him off television for a few weeks following his WrestleMania 41 title loss. He emphasized the necessity of rotating top talent: “Cody been on everything. You got to cycle him in and out… for their longevity.” JBL firmly believes Rhodes’ position is secure. “Cody’s going to be fine. He’s he spearheaded the most profitable era in wrestling history. They’re not bury nothing for that cash cow.

– WWE has filed to trademark “King of the Luchadores”

Last week, WWE had filed to trademark “King of the Lucas” (with no h)

