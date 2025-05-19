Video: Adam Pearce makes announcements for tonight’s WWE Raw

May 19, 2025 - by Steve Gerweck

Adam Pearce has announced two Money in the Bank (MITB) qualifying matches for tonight’s WWE Raw: Kairi Sane vs. Zoey Stark vs. Rhea Ripley, and Roxanne Perez vs. Natalya vs. Becky Lynch.

Post Category: News     Tags:

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Jamie Hayter

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal