Video: Adam Pearce makes announcements for tonight’s WWE Raw
Adam Pearce has announced two Money in the Bank (MITB) qualifying matches for tonight’s WWE Raw: Kairi Sane vs. Zoey Stark vs. Rhea Ripley, and Roxanne Perez vs. Natalya vs. Becky Lynch.
It's the final #WWERaw before #SNME, and @ScrapDaddyAP is here to preview tonight's #WWERaw which includes two HUGE #MITB Qualifying Matches!
8ET/5PT on @netflix
Who will punch their ticket to Los Angeles when @ZoeyStarkWWE, @RheaRipley_WWE and @KAIRI_official battle it out in a #MITB Qualifying Match TONIGHT on #WWERaw?
8ET/5PT on @netflix
Who do you got when @BeckyLynchWWE, @roxanne_wwe and @NatbyNature square off in a #MITB Qualifying Match TONIGHT on #WWERaw?
8ET/5PT on @netflix
