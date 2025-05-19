Updated card for AEW Double or Nothing

Card for Double Or Nothing PPV:

• Hangman Page vs Will Ospreay

• Mercedes Moné vs Jamie Hayter

• Toni Storm vs Mina Shirakawa

• Ricochet vs Mark Briscoe

• Hurt Syndicate vs Sons of Texas

• Anarchy in the Arena

• FTR vs Nigel McGuinness & Daniel Garcia

Next Sunday, 5/25

Glendale, AZ#AEWDoN PPV@McGuinnessNigel + Daniel Garcia vs @DaxFTR + @CashWheelerFTR

After Dax and Cash crossed the line repeatedly, Daniel Garcia will join forces with Nigel McGuinness to collide vs FTR at #AEWDoN on PPV next Sunday! pic.twitter.com/1keDYN7z3R

— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 19, 2025