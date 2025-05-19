Updated card for AEW Double or Nothing
Card for Double Or Nothing PPV:
• Hangman Page vs Will Ospreay
• Mercedes Moné vs Jamie Hayter
• Toni Storm vs Mina Shirakawa
• Ricochet vs Mark Briscoe
• Hurt Syndicate vs Sons of Texas
• Anarchy in the Arena
• FTR vs Nigel McGuinness & Daniel Garcia
Next Sunday, 5/25
Glendale, AZ#AEWDoN PPV@McGuinnessNigel + Daniel Garcia vs @DaxFTR + @CashWheelerFTR
After Dax and Cash crossed the line repeatedly, Daniel Garcia will join forces with Nigel McGuinness to collide vs FTR at #AEWDoN on PPV next Sunday! pic.twitter.com/1keDYN7z3R
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 19, 2025