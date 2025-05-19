Skye Blue rocks the runway in a bikini at ATL Swim Week

AEW star Skye Blue rocked the runway at the ATL Swim Week Runway Show “Tulum After Dark” at Westside Cultural Arts Center in Atlanta, Georgia, this past weekend.

The 25-year-old Chicago native wore a Madeleine Gray Designs light blue bikini and looked like a million bucks!

She returned to the ring on last week’s episode of Dynamite, wrestling in an AEW Women’s title eliminator four-way match after nine months out injured.

Colin Vassallo has been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996