Shotzi Blackheart expected to wrestle for MLW, Maxx Justice passes away

May 19, 2025 - by Steve Gerweck

– Shotzi Blackheart expected to work more MLW shows in the future, reports Fightful Select.

A big match they want to build to is Shotzi vs current MLW Women’s World Featherweight Champion Shoko Nakajima.

– Maxx Justice has passed away.

Mike Raybeck was a five-time APW Universal Champion who had made appearances for WWE. He tragically passed away from a cycling accident.

