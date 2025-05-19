Shotzi Blackheart expected to wrestle for MLW, Maxx Justice passes away

– Shotzi Blackheart expected to work more MLW shows in the future, reports Fightful Select.

A big match they want to build to is Shotzi vs current MLW Women’s World Featherweight Champion Shoko Nakajima.

– Maxx Justice has passed away.

Mike Raybeck was a five-time APW Universal Champion who had made appearances for WWE. He tragically passed away from a cycling accident.

Rest in Peace Maxx Justice. In the ring, one of the most intimidating men I’ve ever encountered, but behind the scenes a true sweetheart. Thanks for welcoming me to APW like you did, big man. ❤️ — Christopher Daniels (@facdaniels) May 18, 2025

Michael Raybeck aka Maxx Justice aka Mike Diamond passed away after being hit by a car while riding his bicycle in Hayward, CA. He was one of the APW guys with Modest, Tony Jones, Vinny Massaro,

Robert Thompson, Crash Holly, Vic Grimes and others that I used to watch regularly — Dave Meltzer (@davemeltzerWON) May 18, 2025