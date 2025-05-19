Roxanne Perez, Rhea Ripley Qualify For Women’s WWE Money In The Bank

The participant field for the women’s Money In The Bank ladder match at the upcoming WWE premium live event continued to take shape on Monday night.

Two more qualifying matches for the women’s ladder match at WWE Money In The Bank 2025 took place during the May 19 episode of WWE Raw in Greenville, South Carolina.

In the first of two matches, Roxanne Perez defeated Becky Lynch and Natalya to qualify, while Rhea Ripley emerged victorious in the second one. The two now join Alexa Bliss as three of the six participants scheduled thus far for the women’s Money In The Bank ladder match.

WWE Money In The Bank 2025 is scheduled to take place on June 7.