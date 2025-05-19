Roxanne Perez moved to the Raw roster, Vince Russo reacts to the Raw main event
– WWE has announced Roxanne Perez is officially on the RAW roster.
.@ScrapDaddyAP MAKES IT OFFICIAL! @roxanne_wwe has joined the #WWERaw roster! Monday nights just got even better! pic.twitter.com/6GAhv2rkx5
— WWE (@WWE) May 19, 2025
– Vince Russo via X:
How can ANYBODY in their RIGHT FREAKIN' MIND ARGUE with me?!!! You have Punk in the House and you use him in the LAST TWO MINUTES OF THE SHOW?!!! Horrible, Horrible, Horrible BOOKING. If you argue that YOU ARE A @WWE MARK.
— Vince Russo (@THEVinceRusso) May 20, 2025
“Vince Russo” and “horrible booking” are things that belong in the same sentence, but not in the context above. Even if you agree with him, it’s a definite “takes one to know one” situation.