Roxanne Perez moved to the Raw roster, Vince Russo reacts to the Raw main event

May 19, 2025 - by Steve Gerweck

– WWE has announced Roxanne Perez is officially on the RAW roster.

– Vince Russo via X:

Post Category: Featured News, News     Tags: ,

One Response

  1. What? says:
    May 20, 2025 at 12:00 am

    “Vince Russo” and “horrible booking” are things that belong in the same sentence, but not in the context above. Even if you agree with him, it’s a definite “takes one to know one” situation.

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Lola Vice

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal