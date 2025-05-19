MJF responds to Darby Allin climbing Mount Everest, milestone reached by Dustin Rhodes

– Dustin Rhodes via X:

Huge day for me! Thank you God for saving me from drugs and alcohol. Happy 17th birthday to me!#CleanIsCool #17yrs #KeepSteppin pic.twitter.com/8BQwj69CL9 — Dustin Rhodes (@dustinrhodes) May 19, 2025

– MJF has reacted to former AEW rival Darby Allin reaching the summit of Mount Everest:

But did he win a match with a headlock takeover? https://t.co/he1tYYo95l — Maxwell Jacob Friedman™️ (@The_MJF) May 19, 2025