McIntyre reveals that his favorite WWE match, updates on Kairi Sane and Liv Morgan’s WWE returns

– While speaking with “Juicy Darts”, Drew McIntyre revealed that his favorite WWE match is the Intercontinental Championship Triple Threat Match that took place at WrestleMania 39. He said “It’s incredible. The match was probably my favorite match … wish it wasn’t sponsored by Mike’s Hard Lemonade, whatever, cause it draws my eye away looking at the apron but we’re in a different world now … the match itself, was so proud of it and the guys, I love them both but Sheamus and I came up together, known each other forever and we always talked about having the match at WrestleMania. We basically had a singles match when GUNTHER was hanging out on the outside, but it took three of us to put that match together. The crowd were so into it, it was at WrestleMania, everybody had a badass entrance.”

– WWE superstar Liv Morgan is now officially being advertised to make her return tonight on RAW. Morgan has been away from WWE TV filming her role in the upcoming Bad Lieutenant: Tokyo film.

– Kairi Sane is in Greenville tonight for Monday Night Raw: