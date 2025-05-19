Julia Hart puts over Mercedes Moné, Queen Sharmell comments on Booker T’s commentary

– Julia Hart spoke glowingly about her recent experience wrestling Mercedes Moné, describing it as both inspiring and transformative. “Mercedes Moné was so amazing. I learned so much from her.” The match clearly left a lasting impact on Hart, igniting a renewed passion for her craft. “I can’t wait to wrestle her again. After that I felt so excited about wrestling.”

Beyond just professional growth, Hart said the encounter made her reflect on herself personally. “I just wanna be a better person now just cause after that match.” Having admired Moné for years, the experience carried deep emotional weight for Hart. “Looking up to her my whole life, it was really cool.”

(Source: AEW Unrestricted)

– WWE hall of famer Queen Sharmell (via Denise Salcedo) reacts to Booker T’s wild NXT commentary moments:

“Luckily I am used to it, because you never know what is going to come out of my husband’s mouth, but hey, it’s pure entertainment.

“It’s all for you guys, all for the fans, so I love it.”