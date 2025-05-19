Josh Mathews on his AEW responsibilities

Former TNA announcer Josh Mathews has confirmed his new involvement with AEW, shedding light on what his current responsibilities entail. “Right now, [I’m] shadowing Mike Mansury,” Matthews explained, referencing AEW’s Senior Vice President and Co-Executive Producer, who oversees much of the company’s production work. This role gives Matthews the opportunity to learn AEW’s behind-the-scenes operations directly from one of its top executives.

In addition to shadowing, Matthews has already begun taking on production tasks related to Ring of Honor (ROH), AEW’s sister promotion. “So I’ll do the Ring of Honor matches before, then I’ll sit and watch [AEW] Collision, then do the Ring of Honor on matches after.” His evenings are tightly packed with back-to-back responsibilities, bridging both ROH and AEW content.

“It’ll be a busy night,” Matthews concluded, indicating his full immersion in this new chapter of his broadcasting and production career, where he’s balancing observation, learning, and hands-on involvement across both brands.

Sources: Maven Huffman YouTube, Fightful