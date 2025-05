John Cena on his top three favorite feuds

Cena recently revealed his favorite feuds from his WWE career:

• The Rock

• CM Punk

• For the third, Cena said he’d let the fans decide. When a fan suggested Randy Orton, Cena immediately agreed: “For sure.”

John Cena mentions CM Punk in his top 3 favorite opponents I know their renewed rivalry will be so peak I can’t wait pic.twitter.com/5r71XXApUp — Teffo (@Teffo_01) May 18, 2025