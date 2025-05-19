John Cena asked about his WWE retirement match

John Cena says he’s “taking it one at a time” when asked what his WWE retirement match will look like:

“I’ll know when I get there. Honestly, it’s a sports cliché, but I’m climbing the hill in front of me.

“On the WWE side, we’re just taking it one at a time. We did our last one in St. Louis, I had my last match with Randy Orton, and that was pretty cool to kind of put a close on that 25 year rivalry. As every chapter happens, it’s a different feeling for everyone.

“There is a long way (to go) until December, I’ll let you know when I get there.”

(Source: Entertainment Tonight)