HBK reveals his wrestling Mt Rushmore, WWE announces names for Fanatics Fest, Dupri note

– Shawn Michaels recently shared his personal pro wrestling Mount Rushmore, acknowledging that such lists are often shaped by individual preferences. “I don’t know. To me, I’ve always felt like there’s, I don’t know, they’re just your personal favorites, I think.” He emphasized that his choices are rooted in the era he grew up watching. “Mine date back to usually the… The mid-80s or late 70s.”

For Michaels, three names are locked in: “I always put Terry Funk in there. I usually put Harley Race in there, Ric Flair.” However, the fourth spot remains a sentimental toss-up between two wrestlers who had a major influence on his early fandom: “That fourth one’s always a little tough for me. It goes to Tully Blanchard because that’s who I grew up with or Wahoo McDaniel.”

Source: Going Ringside

Shawn Michaels gives his all time “MT Rushmore” for Pro Wrestling (Via @GoingRingside with Scott Johnson) pic.twitter.com/pFO3xKRld5 — FADE (@FadeAwayMedia) May 19, 2025

– WWE has announced:

Get ready, NYC — FIVE more WWE Superstars are officially joining the lineup at Fanatics Fest!

Meet John Cena, Alexa Bliss, Becky Lynch, Seth Rollins, and Dominik Mysterio this June for exclusive photo ops and autograph sessions.

Satu‍rday, Ju‍ne 21:

John Cena, Alexa Bliss & Becky Lynch

Sun‍day, Ju‍ne 22:

Seth Rollins & Dominik Mysterio

More inventory is dropping—including for previously sold-out guests—in this next wave. VIPs still get early access, but there’s a fresh batch reserved for GA too. Be ready when it goes live!

Don’t miss your chance to meet your favorite WWE Superstars and Legends—grab your tickets before they’re gone.

On-sale dates:

OnLocation VIP Presale – Happening Now

️ VIP Presale – Wedn‍esday, M‍ay 21 @ 10‍AM ET

GA Onsale – Thu‍rsday, Ma‍y 22 @ 10‍AM ET

