Zelina Vega names her as her WWE dream opponent, John Cena on her legacy

– Zelina Vega names Asuka as her dream WWE Women’s US Championship opponent:

“Asuka, I wanna wrestle Asuka. We got to wrestle for her… I believe it was the Raw Women’s Championship back then.

“Getting to now flip the script and me being the champion, I’d love to wrestle Asuka. She was one of my favorite, favorite opponents so definitely Asuka.”

(source: Good Karma Wrestling)

— John Cena (via Fan Expo Philadelphia) says he doesn’t believe in leaving a legacy behind after retiring from WWE.

“I don’t believe in legacy. I’m grateful everyday to be remembered as anything and I just try to do the best I can each day.

I think if you do that a bunch of days in a row I think you’ll be fulfilled in life. However you remember me, if you do, now that’s special to me and if not I’m still cool with myself and who I am.”