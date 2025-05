Preview for tomorrow’s WWE Raw:

– Money In The Bank qualifying match

– World Heavyweight Champion Jey Uso vs Bron Breakker in a non title match

– Sheamus vs Grayson Waller

– Penta & AJ Styles vs Finn Balor & JD Mcdonagh

– Logan Paul is now scheduled to appear

Paul has said: “WWE is going to let him “cook” tomorrow”

They’re gonna let me cook tomorrow on @Netflix pic.twitter.com/xMgXIrwzza — Logan Paul (@LoganPaul) May 18, 2025