The winners of season one of WWE LFG and earning a spot on the NXT roster are:

– Tyra Mae Steele (Team Undertaker)

– Jasper Troy (Team Booker T)

The first ever LFG Championship was also given to The Undertaker for being the best coach for his team with the highest amount of points.

The Undertaker is crowned the first ever WWE LFG Champion after two of his rookies made the final round