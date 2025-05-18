Watch: AEW tribute to Steve “Mongo” McMichael on Collision

AEW has uploaded the tribute they held for Steve “Mongo” McMichael which was taped this past Wednesday but aired last night on Collision.

McMichael’s widow Misty was in attendance for the tribute, hosted by Tony Schiavone, as they were also joined by former fellow Four Horsemen members Dean Malenko and “The Nature Boy” Ric Flair.

“Thank you @AEW & @TonyKhan for giving me the opportunity to honor Mongo during #AEWCollision,” wrote Flair on X after the segment aired. “Mongo, you will be in our hearts forever!”

Mongo, with an illustrious football career especially with the Chicago Bears, was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame last year.

Colin Vassallo has been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996