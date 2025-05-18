Two matches announced AEW Double or Nothing, AEW Collision to air on a different night next week

– AEW Collision will be airing on Thursday next week.

– A couple matches have been announced for AEW Double or Nothing:

* Stretcher Match: Mark Briscoe vs. Ricochet

* Nigel McGuinnes & Daniel Garcia vs. FTR

Next Sunday, May 25

Desert Diamond Arena, AZ

