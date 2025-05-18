Tony Schiavone wishes JR well, Dominik Mysterio on fly moves, Rei Saito wins AJPW champion carnival

May 18, 2025 - by Steve Gerweck

Tony Schiavone sends best wishes to Jim Ross after Jim Ross recently revealed cancer diagnosis.

Dominik Mysterio explains why he doesn’t do too many spectacular high-flying moves:

“If you go out there and wrestle 100 times and you do a moonsault 90% of the time, the people are gonna expect it. If I give it to them 10% of the time, when I do hit that moonsault, everyone’s gonna be like ‘Damn, did you see that moonsault?’ – It’s gonna mean more.”

(source: Intoxicados Podcast)

– Rei Saito is this year’s All Japan Champion Carnival winner after defeating Kento Miyahara in the main event! He will now face his brother, Jun Saito for the Triple Crown Championship on June 1st.

