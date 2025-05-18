Nikki Bella makes her first public comment regarding child support

Nikki Bella made her first public comments clarifying misinformation about her divorce. She explained that child support in California is based on annual income and that she and her ex have 50/50 custody. The $200,000 payment is alimony due to the absence of a prenup, not related to child support. She urged people to educate themselves and not rely on misleading headlines.

Via X:

I hope you all read this bc you all don’t understand the law. Child Support is about income per year. So whoever makes more and depending on how much they make a year they pay monthly. We have 50/50 custody. CA State Law. And the 200k is bc he didn’t sign a pre nup. So that’s alimony. Has nothing to do with anything else except divorce. You’ll need to educate yourself and stop assuming off of click hate headlines.

I hope you all read this bc you all don’t understand the law. Child Support is about income per year. So whoever makes more and depending on how much they make a year they pay monthly. We have 50/50 custody. CA State Law. And the 200k is bc he didn’t sign a pre nup. So that’s… — Nikki & Brie (@NikkiAndBrie) May 17, 2025