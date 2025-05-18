MLW Women’s World Title to be defended in Japan

Filed to GERWECK.NET:

TOKYO — Major League Wrestling (MLW) today announced that the MLW Women’s World Featherweight Championship will be defended in Japan for the first time in history as reigning champion “Big Kaiju” Shoko Nakajima puts the title on the line against rising star Kaya Toribami at the upcoming Tokyo Joshi Pro Wrestling (TJPW) event on June 7 at Kitazawa Town Hall.

This landmark championship bout marks the first time an MLW women’s title will be contested in Japan and underscores MLW’s growing global alliance with top organizations such as TJPW.

“History will be made in Japan… and it will be glorious,” said MLW President Cesar Duran. “The first-ever MLW Women’s World Title defense on Japanese soil. Thank you, TJPW… I am most intrigued by how this unfolds. Shoko Nakajima, make them remember you.”

A celebrated figure in both Japan and MLW, Shoko Nakajima captured the MLW Women’s World Featherweight Title April 5 in Los Angeles and now returns to her home turf with the honor of bringing the belt into a new era of international prestige. Standing in her way is the high-flying and unpredictable Kaya Toribami, one of TJPW’s most dynamic young athletes.

This defense not only represents a milestone for MLW but also shines a spotlight on TJPW’s role in elevating women’s wrestling worldwide.

For more on this historic match, visit TJPW.jp.