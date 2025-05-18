Kevin Owens addresses ongoing speculation about his health

Kevin Owens recently addressed ongoing speculation about his health, particularly rumors surrounding a potential neck surgery. In a direct message to fans, he clarified the current state of his injury and treatment process. “Hey guys. So I haven’t been around in a little while and I know a lot of people are wondering what’s going on with my neck and the neck surgery and all that stuff so I figured I’d take today to update you all…”

Despite widespread reports, Owens confirmed that no procedure has been done yet. “So, first, we don’t have a surgery date yet. I have not had surgery yet. Despite reports that are contrary.” While the situation remains unresolved, he made it clear that efforts are being made to determine the appropriate course of action. “We’re still gonna try and figure out what the best way to go about it all is, exactly what needs to be done. So we’re kind of figuring that out still.”

Owens acknowledged the uncertainty surrounding his condition, but he remains hopeful that answers will come soon. “So, there’s a lot of uncertainty but hopefully in the next few weeks, we get clarity and we do the surgery and then we go from there.” His message concluded with an honest admission of the current ambiguity he faces. “I don’t know what’s happening with my neck. So, we’ll figure it out.”