Darby Allin reaches the top of Mount Everest

Darby Allin has reached the top of Mount Everest according to the website tracking his team’s movements.

“Good weather was in our favor, but many teams took advantage of the short window as well, which slowed our progress more than expected,” the blog entry reads. “The team will savor their moment on top and then start the return back to Camp 4.”

They reached the summit at 8:50AM local time. Five people were in Allin’s team, including three Nepalese Sherpas and another climber from Nepal.

The team headed back to Camp 4 and will spend the night there before descending to Camp 2 and then Base Camp.

The climb to Mount Everest started on April 30.

Congratulations to @DarbyAllin for reaching the summit of Mount Everest! pic.twitter.com/G4PlHTbsNl — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 18, 2025

Colin Vassallo has been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996