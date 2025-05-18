Daffney’s wrestling daughter refused Dark Side of the Ring interview

Daffney’s influence on the wrestling world continues to be felt years after her untimely death in 2021. As Dark Side of the Ring delves into her life and career for a new episode, her wrestling daughter, Jamie Lynn Senegal, has chosen not to take part in the production, making a heartfelt and public declaration about her reasons.

Senegal shared her thoughts on social media, emphasizing her refusal to participate and her hopes that her mother would still be treated with care and dignity.

“With all due respect I could not be a part of this and cannot watch this. Please do my mom right. Couldn’t as in didn’t want to be and refused to partake,” she wrote.

Daffney, born Shannon Spruill, made a name for herself with memorable runs in WCW, TNA, and various independent promotions. Her final recorded match took place on April 10, 2011, when she faced Sammi Lane at a PWF event in Bridgeport, Connecticut.

