Alexa Bliss Praises WWE For Baby Accommodations

Alexa Bliss is balancing the lifestyles of being a WWE Superstar and a full-time mom … but she tells TMZ Sports her employer is making it a walk in the park — ’cause they’re incredibly accommodating!!

We caught up with Bliss out at LAX earlier this week … and she couldn’t say enough great things about what the promotion is doing to lend a helping hand as she raises baby Hendrix.

“They’ve been so great about bringing her on the road,” she said. “She’s got her own like setup when we go, and she loves it.”

Bliss was away from the squared circle for some time after welcoming Hendrix with Ryan Cabrera in 2023 … but returned to the company earlier this year during the “Royal Rumble” — which had all the wrestling fans super stoked.

She also made another appearance this past week.

Despite being away for over a year, she says there was no ring rust … but she did pick up a few bruises along the way.

She also explained one big concern she had as she got back into the swing of things … check out the clip!!

Glad to have you back, Alexa!!!