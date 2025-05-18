5/17/25 AEW Collision Recap

AEW Collision Beach Break Results – May 17, 2025

• Megan Bayne beats Anna Jay

• Nigel McGuiness says that he has had it with FTR trying to push him around and accepts their challenge

It will be Nigel McGuiness & Daniel Garcia vs FTR at Double or Nothing

• Kyle Fletcher beats AR Fox

• Bandido, Brody King, & Tomohiro Ishii beat Lance Archer, Trent Beretta, & Rocky Romero

• Mina Shirakawa: “I don’t need your wrath; I need your title. You are everything a champion should be, but so is Mina!

I did everything in Japan, and I will do everything in AEW.

Toni is ‘Timeless’, but Mina is now!”

• Speedball Mike Bailey beats Blake Christian

After the match Speedball calls out Kazuchika Okada and challenges him to a match for the AEW Continental Title

RUSH & Dralistico appear from behind and attack Speedball

• Mark Briscoe vs Ricochet in the first AEW Stretcher Match is made official for Double or Nothing

• Big Bill & Bryan Keith beat The Gates of Agony in a Chicago Street Fight

• Ric Flair, Dean Malenko, & Misty McMichael pay tribute to Steve Mongo McMichael

Flair says that Mongo was more of a man than anyone he has ever known in his life having fought ALS for the last six years

Flair praises Misty for never leaving Mongo’s side and learning to become a nurse to fight ALS with him, and thanks Chicago for honoring Mongo

• TNT/MAX just cut Collision 30 minutes early and started airing Black Adam

An On-Demand version available on @Sportsonmax and the TNT app soon