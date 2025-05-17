TMZ publishes divorce settlement details between Nikki Garcia and Artem Chigvintsev

TMZ has published details of the Nikki Garcia and Artem Chigvintsev divorce settlement which sees the former WWE Superstar paying a lot of money to her ex-husband.

The agreement says that Nikki has to pay Artem $3,500 every month for child support and also had to pay $100,000 now and $100,000 by the end of the year.

Nikki is also paying in full the cost of their son’s speech therapist but the two will split the costs on any future extracurricular activities involving their son.

The former WWE Divas champion got all the trusts in her name, including Stephanie Nicole Garcia Entertainment and Bonita Bonita.

While the two reached the divorce settlement late last year, it was only now that the judge signed off on it.

